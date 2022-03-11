Markets

Oil steadies as supply concerns ease

Brent crude futures fall amid efforts to bring more supply to market from other major producers

11 March 2022 - 08:11 Sonali Paul and Mohi Narayan
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

New Delhi — Oil prices stabilised on Friday and were on track for their biggest weekly drops since November after see-sawing on fears of escalating bans on Russian oil versus efforts to bring more supply to market from other major producers.

Brent crude futures inched down 16c, or 0.15%, to $109.17 a barrel at 4.34am GMT after dropping 1.6% in the previous session.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 2c, or 0.02%, to $106.04 a barrel, after a 2.5% decline on Thursday.

In a week of volatile trading marked by talk of Russian oil embargoes then potential supply additions from Iran, Venezuela and the United Arab Emirates while fighting escalated in Ukraine, Brent was on track for a weekly fall of about 7% after hitting a 14-year high of $139.13. US crude was headed for a drop of about 8% after touching a high of $130.50.

“Both contracts could well move sharply below $100 a barrel from here on any news perceived as easing supply disruptions,” said Jeffrey Halley, an analyst at Oanda.

Similarly, both contracts could easily be back at $115.00+ on any negative headlines, he said. “It’s just that sort of market.”

Prices eased this week after it became clear the EU, heavily reliant on Russian energy, would not join the US and Britain in banning Russian oil.

Russia, the world’s second largest crude exporter behind Saudi Arabia, exports about 3-million barrels a day of crude to Europe’s Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development countries.

In the near term, supply gaps are unlikely to be filled by extra output from members of Opec and allies, together called Opec+, given that Russia is part of the grouping, Commonwealth Bank analyst Vivek Dhar said.

“They’re really tied politically by the structure,” he said.

In addition, some Opec+ producers, including Angola and Nigeria, have struggled to meet their production targets, further limiting the group’s ability to offset Russian supply losses.

Commonwealth Bank forecasts Brent will average $110 in the second and third quarters of this year, but sees prices potentially climbing as high as $150 in the short term.

“All of it is very uncertain. It’s been very difficult to come out with a view,” Dhar said. 

Reuters

Shell to stop buying Russian oil and gas

Oil major has also halted crude deals on the short-term market after strong criticism of its dealings with the Kremlin
News
2 days ago

Oil bounces on renewed uncertainty about supply

Conflicting signals from UAE cloud the picture on additional output from Opec to offset sanctioned Russian crude
Markets
19 hours ago

Oil soars to whisper away from $140 a barrel on Russian ban

US and European allies are exploring banning imports of Russian oil, says US secretary of state Antony Blinken
Markets
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: Firmer JSE defies global peers
Markets
2.
JSE stronger as global sentiment lifts
Markets
3.
Asian stocks dive amid China markets sell-off
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: JSE, bonds and rand rally as ...
Markets
5.
JSE could join rebound in global markets
Markets

Related Articles

Crude jumps on US’s immediate ban on Russian oil

Markets

Gold loses its sheen as oil price drop reignites risk appetite

Markets

Oil creeps up as world scrambles to plug Russia supply gap

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.