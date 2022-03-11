Markets JSE firms as investors review Russia-Ukraine developments US inflation hit a 40-year high of 7.9% on Thursday, and treasury secretary Janet Yellen said inflation would be worsened by the invasion of Ukraine B L Premium

The JSE was firmer on Friday morning, with its global peers mixed, as the risk-on mood due to optimism about a possible diplomatic solution to the Ukraine-Russia war waned somewhat, while investors also digested rising inflation.

Investors’ hopes for a diplomatic solution between Russia and Ukraine were dashed after a meeting between the two countries’ foreign ministers failed to achieve any breakthrough...