MARKET WRAP: Firmer JSE defies global peers
Investors briefly avert their gaze from Ukraine to focus on upbeat corporate earnings and business confidence
10 March 2022 - 20:12
Local shares firmed for a second day on Thursday as investors focused on upbeat corporate earnings and firmer business confidence, even as global stocks took a turn for the worse.
The war in Ukraine remained front of mind, though, as talks earlier in the day between the foreign ministers of Russia and Ukraine on ending the conflict made little progress...
