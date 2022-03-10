Market data — March 10 2022

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
If the bill is not defeated international companies and investors will surely think twice before investing in SA
Business Day has analysed a range of resolutions that SA has taken part in at the UN over the past four years
Party is on track to hold its provincial conference in July, says spokesperson
Business Day TV talks to Deryck Janse van Rensburg from Anchor and Thamsanqa Netha from Shiloh Capital
Mining and manufacturing have grown, but various factors are acting as constraints
Sanctions against Russia, which accounts for as much as 10% of local exports, will hit local growers hard, industry body says
Both Russia and Ukraine have invoked the Holocaust
Hennie du Plessis, Tristen Strydom, Ross Fisher and Nacho Elvira vie for top spot
Mark Smyth looks at some of the yachts debuting at the Dubai Boat Show and how they are changing the way owners operate on the water
Bonds
Forward Rates
Fuel Prices
Liberty
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.