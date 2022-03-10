Markets

Market data — March 10 2022

Market data including bonds and fuel prices

10 March 2022 - 22:19
Picture: 123RF/DANIIL PESHKOV
Picture: 123RF/DANIIL PESHKOV

Bonds

Forward Rates

Fuel Prices

Liberty

Sanlam Stratus Funds

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE, bonds and rand rally as ...
Markets
2.
JSE gains ground as traders maintain focus on ...
Markets
3.
JSE could join rebound in global markets
Markets
4.
Gold loses its sheen as oil price drop reignites ...
Markets
5.
JSE stronger as global sentiment lifts
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.