WATCH: Geopolitical tensions weigh on emerging market currencies

Business Day TV talks to RMB fixed income and currency strategist Varushka Singh

08 March 2022 - 20:46
Picture: 123RF/photonphoto
Picture: 123RF/photonphoto

Emerging market currencies started March on a sour note, as US sanctions against Russia spooked markets and pushed investors towards safe-haven assets. Business Day TV caught up with RMB’s fixed income and currency strategist, Varushka Singh, for more detail.

