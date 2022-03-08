NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Geopolitical tensions weigh on emerging market currencies
Business Day TV talks to RMB fixed income and currency strategist Varushka Singh
08 March 2022 - 20:46
Emerging market currencies started March on a sour note, as US sanctions against Russia spooked markets and pushed investors towards safe-haven assets. Business Day TV caught up with RMB’s fixed income and currency strategist, Varushka Singh, for more detail.
