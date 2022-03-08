Market data — March 8 2022

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
The Central Energy Fund event featuring minister Gwede Mantashe was a disingenuous farce
Transport minister says government is on track to clear backlog, and March 31 ends grace period
IFP MP to quiz higher education minister about ‘missing R5bn’
Three weeks into the conflict the company shutters stores in Russia and Ukraine, saying it will continue to pay its employees there
Business Day TV speaks to Stanlib chief economist Kevin Lings
Manufacturer wants authorities to impose a general blanket tariff to ‘level the playing field’
Volodymyr Zelenskiy appeals for more support in livestreamed address to House of Commons
While most world leagues have been playing to full houses since last August, local venues remain empty
Bonds
Fairbairn
Forward Rates
Fuel Prices
Liberty
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.