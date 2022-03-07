REGISTER | Africa’s largest alternative investment conference

In 2004, alternative investments accounted for only 6% of the global investable market.

By the beginning of 2019, the size of the global market had doubled, while alternative investments had almost tripled.

The CAIA Association estimates the size of the traditional global asset market at $102.6 trillion, while alternative investments have grown to $13.4 trillion.

Alternative assets make up 12% of the global investible market, making them an attractive alternative to traditional investments.

With the increasing demand for alternative investments, the Alternative Marketplace has over the past 5 years been hosting a conference that provides alternative investment fund managers with a platform to present their investment offering to retail and institutional investors.

The conference will be held virtually on Friday, March 25 and will be showcasing a number of the market’s leading alternative investment fund managers.

Included in the line-up are investments from financial institutions such as Laurium, Investec, Jaltech Fund Managers, 360NE, Kalon Venture Partners.

As an attendee, you will be exposed to a diverse line-up of investments including hedge funds, cryptocurrency, technology, structured products, private markets and more.

In addition, Tanya van Lill the CEO of Southern African Venture Capital and Private Equity Association (SAVCA) will provide an overview of the South African private equity and venture capital market.

The conference is the only opportunity in the market for retail and institutional investors to gain exposure to such a wide variety of alternative investments.

Date: Friday, March 25

Time: 9am – 12pm