MARKET WRAP: JSE weaker, oil prices hit multiyear high
Concerns the West is gearing up to ban Russian oil and gas sent the price of crude above $130 a barrel for the first time since 2008
07 March 2022 - 18:36
The JSE was weaker, in line with its global counterparts on Monday, while oil prices surged to a 13-year high amid concerns the West is gearing up to ban Russian oil and gas due to its continuing invasion of Ukraine.
Russia has intensified its operations in Ukraine, with a US official confirming further sanctions are being considered, which sent the oil price above $130 for the first time since 2008...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now