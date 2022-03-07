Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE weaker, oil prices hit multiyear high Concerns the West is gearing up to ban Russian oil and gas sent the price of crude above $130 a barrel for the first time since 2008 B L Premium

The JSE was weaker, in line with its global counterparts on Monday, while oil prices surged to a 13-year high amid concerns the West is gearing up to ban Russian oil and gas due to its continuing invasion of Ukraine.

Russia has intensified its operations in Ukraine, with a US official confirming further sanctions are being considered, which sent the oil price above $130 for the first time since 2008...