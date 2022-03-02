Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE surges thanks to commodities Mining stocks provide a hefty boost, though individual stocks with exposure to Russia have taken a pounding since its invasion of Ukraine a week ago B L Premium

The JSE tracked firmer European and the US markets on Wednesday which were bolstered by news that Russia was prepared to continue with talks to end the war in Ukraine.

Mining stocks have so far provided a hefty buffer for the local market whose total value has increased to more than R21.5-trillion, though individual stocks with exposure to Russia have taken a pounding since that country’s forces rolled into Ukraine a week ago...