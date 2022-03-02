Markets JSE muted as war in Ukraine continues to dominate headlines The JSE all-share index hit a record high of 77,321 in intra-day trading B L Premium

The JSE was little changed on Wednesday morning, while its global peers were weaker, as the war in Ukraine continues to dominate headlines.

The JSE all-share index hit a record high of 77,321 in intra-day trading — a remarkable feat at a time when other global stocks were heavily sold due to concern about how Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will affect the global economy...