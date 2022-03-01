JSE firms as investors focus on Russia-Ukraine conflict
The sanctions in financial markets have some investors looking for potential disruptions outside Russian markets
01 March 2022 - 10:00
The JSE was firmer on Tuesday morning, while its global peers were mixed as investors monitored developments in the Russian invasion of Ukraine, including a new batch of sanctions by the US and its allies.
The US joined allies in Europe and Canada in moving to bar key Russian banks from the interbank messaging system, Swift. The system connects more than 11,000 banks and financial institutions in more than 200 countries and territories...
