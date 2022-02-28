Rand weakens along with emerging market peers
The local currency reverses Friday’s gains as Vladimir Putin orders Russia’s nuclear deterrence forces on high alert
28 February 2022 - 10:59
The rand fell along with emerging-market currencies on Monday as investors moved back to the dollar and other safe-haven assets.
The local currency reversed Friday’s gains after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered Russia’s nuclear deterrence forces on high alert, and the West imposed even heavier sanctions on Moscow. ..
