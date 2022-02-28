Markets MARKET WRAP: Miners lead JSE higher as markets continue to eye Ukraine The all share gained 2.4% for the month, with the precious metals and mining index the biggest contributor, up 26.67% B L Premium

Miners led the JSE higher while global peers were mixed on Monday as investors continued to digest the latest developments in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The rand fell along with other emerging-market currencies.

The all share index was boosted by resources and mining stocks which were supported by precious metals prices. The local bourse closed another volatile period on a strong footing, with the all share gained 2.4% for the month, with the precious metals and mining index the biggest contributor, up 26.67%...