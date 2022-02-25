JSE firms as global stocks rebound
Recovery follows signs of stability after falling sharply in response to the invasion of the Ukraine
25 February 2022 - 11:14
The JSE was firmer on Friday morning, recovering from a sharp sell-off that dragged the all-share index to its lowest level since late-January.
The local bourse is set to join the global stocks rebound after Thursday’s chaos, with tech stocks lifting gauges worldwide. ..
