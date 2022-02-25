Markets

JSE firms as global stocks rebound

Recovery follows signs of stability after falling sharply in response to the invasion of the Ukraine

BL Premium
25 February 2022 - 11:14 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE was firmer on Friday morning, recovering from a sharp sell-off that dragged the all-share index to its lowest level since late-January.

The local bourse is set to join the global stocks rebound after Thursday’s chaos, with tech stocks lifting gauges worldwide. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now