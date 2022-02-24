Russian attack on Ukraine roils commodity prices
Invasion of Ukraine sets off rally in gold and platinum as rand drops to two-week low
24 February 2022 - 22:48
Surging metal prices shielded SA from the worst of the market turmoil that followed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in what could turn out to be Europe’s biggest military conflict since World War 2.
Confirmation that Russian President Vladimir Putin had approved a full-on attack on Ukraine, and reports of casualties, led to a rush to the safety of developed-country assets such as US treasuries, pushing the dollar higher. The rand slipped to a two-week low, but was still relatively resilient in comparison to big drops in the Russian rouble and earlier, the Turkish lira...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now