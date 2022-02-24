MARKET WRAP: Precious metals soar in flight to safety
Gold and platinum shares offer cold comfort as local bourse and the rand feel the heat from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
24 February 2022 - 19:59
The JSE’s precious metals and mining index jumped the most in almost two years on Thursday, powered by the flight to safe-haven assets in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Gold surged to the highest since September 2020 as Russian forces attacked targets across its southwestern neighbour, triggering the worst security crisis in Europe since World War 2 and crushing risk appetite...
