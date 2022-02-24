Markets

Brent breaches $100 as Russia rolls into Ukraine

Investors fear sustained squeeze as Western sanctions on Russia are likely to remove further supply in an already tight market

24 February 2022 - 13:05 Bozorgmehr Sharafedin
An oil worker looks on during the filling of an oil tanker at a shipment and storage terminal in Jose, Venezuela. File photo: REUTERS/JORGE SILVA
An oil worker looks on during the filling of an oil tanker at a shipment and storage terminal in Jose, Venezuela. File photo: REUTERS/JORGE SILVA

London — Brent oil jumped above $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014 on Thursday after Russia attacked Ukraine, worsening concerns about disruptions to global energy supplies.

Brent crude rose $7.07, or 7.3%, to $103.91 a barrel at 9.44am GMT, and West Texas Intermediate crude jumped $6.43, or 7%, to $98.53/bbl. The two benchmarks reached their highest levels since August and July 2014, respectively.

“Russia is the third-largest oil producer, and second-largest oil exporter. Given low inventories and dwindling spare capacity, the oil market cannot afford large supply disruptions,” UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo said. “Supply concerns may also spur oil stockpiling activity, which supports prices.”

Russia is also the largest provider of natural gas to Europe, providing about 35% of its supply.

“It's not just geopolitical risk that is the problem but the further straining of supply,” OCBC Bank economist Howie Lee said. “Russian oil supply will disappear overnight if faced with sanctions ... and Opec can’t produce fast enough to cover this gaping hole.”

Global oil supplies remain tight as demand recovers from pandemic lows.

Underscoring the tight market, premiums on crude contracts for loading in one month over contracts for loadings in six months, a metric closely watched by traders, hit a record high $11.55 a barrel.

“This growing uncertainty during a time when the oil market is already tight does leave it vulnerable, and so prices are likely to remain volatile and elevated,” said Warren Patterson, head of ING’s commodity research.

Analysts believe Brent is likely to remain above $100 a barrel until significant alternative supplies become available, for example from Opec, US shale, or Iran.

The US and Iran have been engaged in indirect nuclear talks in Vienna that could lead to the removal of sanctions on Iranian oil sales.

Ali Shamkhani, Iran’s top security official, tweeted on Thursday that it is possible to achieve a good nuclear agreement with Western powers due to significant progress made in negotiations.

Analysts are warning of inflationary pressure on the global economy from $100 oil, especially for Asia, which imports most of its energy needs.

“Asia’s achilles heel remains its vast import needs for energy, with surging oil prices bound to take a hefty bite out of income and growth over the coming year,” HSBC economist Frederic Neumann said.

Reuters

Rand falls to two-week low and JSE under pressure as Russia invades Ukraine

The SA currency, often a barometer of sentiment towards emerging market, is still relatively resilient as the Russian rouble plunges 7%
Markets
3 hours ago

Biden announces first wave of sanctions against Russia over Ukraine

White House says Russia has started an invasion of Ukraine with troop deployment to two breakaway regions
World
1 day ago

JSE weaker amid mixed global peers as investors digest developments in Russia-Ukraine crisis

The local bourse stronger as investors await developments in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, while local focus will be on the budget speech
Markets
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Stock markets plummet on news of Russian invasion ...
Markets
2.
Rand falls to two-week low and JSE under pressure ...
Markets
3.
SA could face more fuel price hikes as oil prices ...
Markets
4.
Gold surges as Russian invasion of Ukraine ...
Markets
5.
MARKET WRAP: Ukraine usurps firmer rand
Markets

Related Articles

SA could face more fuel price hikes as oil prices spiral

Markets

Rand falls to two-week low and JSE under pressure as Russia invades Ukraine

Markets

Global markets slump as traders digest Russian invasion of Ukraine

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.