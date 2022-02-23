Markets MARKET WRAP: Ukraine usurps firmer rand Budget provides the local currency with initial support, but sustained tensions in Eastern Europe hold sway B L Premium

The rand turned weaker against the dollar on Wednesday afternoon as generally positive sentiment about finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s maiden budget gave way to ever-mounting concerns about the crisis in Ukraine.

The JSE, meanwhile, tracked its weaker global markets, where investors are on edge after Ukraine moved to introduce a state of emergency and the US and its European allies increased pressure on Russia by imposing sanctions and threatened that more could follow...