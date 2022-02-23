Market data — February 23 2022

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Godongwana uses 45% of medium-term revenue overshoot to cut public debt
All the latest news, views and analysis of finance minister Enoch Godongwana's budget address in Parliament
Gift from a company linked to Shell boosted party as IEC report highlights the contributions of big business
Europe, UK and emerging markets the star performers in the six months to end-December, more than offsetting disappointing Australian performance
Measures of financial health look far rosier and ordinary South Africans gain from tax windfall
Minerals Council SA says commitment to reducing fiscal deficit bodes well for the discipline SA needs in managing its finances
Biden administration officials failed to persuade the independent agency to buy climate-friendly electric vehicles
Arsenal manager says it will be a bit of a roller-coaster until end of the Premier League season
Grand Seiko timepieces are exemplary examples of the pursuit of harmony and order
Bonds
Fairbairn
Forward Rates
Fuel Prices
Liberty
Sanlam Stratus Funds
