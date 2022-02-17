Markets JSE firms as investors assess Ukraine tension and Fed's next move Investors see at least 150 basis points of tightening in 2022, up from 75 a few weeks ago B L Premium

The JSE was firmer on Thursday morning, with its global peers mixed as investors assessed Russia-Ukraine geopolitical tension and the US Federal Reserve's next move.

According to the federal open market committee (FOMC) minutes of their meeting released on Wednesday, Fed officials concluded in January that they would start raising interest rates soon and were on alert for persistent inflation that would justify a faster pace of tightening. ..