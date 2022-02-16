MARKET WRAP: Rand continues to defy logic
Currency’s strength could be the result of relative domestic calm compared with other emerging markets, analysts say
16 February 2022 - 19:55
The rand maintained its recent strength against the dollar on Wednesday, buoyed by the latest consumer inflation data that could reduce the likelihood of aggressive domestic interest rate hikes.
The currency reached an intraday high of R15.03/$, a far cry from just eight days earlier when it was trading at R15.58, though analysts differ in their assessment of the situation...
