JSE slips as risk of war between Russia and Ukraine grows The risk has boosted oil prices to seven-year highs

The JSE was weaker on Monday morning along with its global peers, as investors weighed up deepening geopolitical worries about Ukraine that sparked a bout of risk aversion at the end of last week.

Tension is increasing over Russia’s military buildup near Ukraine, as the region enters a potentially decisive week, with the US warning that an invasion may be imminent...