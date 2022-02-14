JSE slips as risk of war between Russia and Ukraine grows
The risk has boosted oil prices to seven-year highs
14 February 2022 - 10:31
The JSE was weaker on Monday morning along with its global peers, as investors weighed up deepening geopolitical worries about Ukraine that sparked a bout of risk aversion at the end of last week.
Tension is increasing over Russia’s military buildup near Ukraine, as the region enters a potentially decisive week, with the US warning that an invasion may be imminent...
