Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE retreats from record high as US inflation report dampens sentiment The all-share index broke a seven-day winning streak that was mostly buoyed by strong corporate earnings, closing 621 points off its intraday high of 77,206 points

The JSE retreated from an intraday record high on Thursday as global markets were mixed after worse-than-expected US inflation data dampened sentiment.

The all-share index broke a seven-day winning streak that was mostly buoyed by strong corporate earnings, closing 621 points off its intraday record of 77,206 points...