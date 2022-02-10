Markets JSE lifts ahead of US inflation data release Economists expect US inflation in January to have risen 7.3% year on year B L Premium

The JSE was firmer on Thursday morning as investors turned their focus to US inflation data to be released later in the day, while local focus was on SA’s state of the nation address (Sona) on Thursday evening.

The US consumer price index (CPI) data report is expected to show annual inflation for January topped December’s 7% pace that was already the hottest reading since 1982...