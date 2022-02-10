JSE lifts ahead of US inflation data release
Economists expect US inflation in January to have risen 7.3% year on year
10 February 2022 - 10:32
The JSE was firmer on Thursday morning as investors turned their focus to US inflation data to be released later in the day, while local focus was on SA’s state of the nation address (Sona) on Thursday evening.
The US consumer price index (CPI) data report is expected to show annual inflation for January topped December’s 7% pace that was already the hottest reading since 1982...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now