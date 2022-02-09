MARKET WRAP: JSE benefits from strong corporate earnings
Local bourse tracks firmer global peers as US companies report better-than-expected results
09 February 2022 - 18:08
The JSE closed firmer on Wednesday, tracking firmer global peers as investors digested another batch of corporate earnings and awaited key inflation data this week.
US corporate earnings have driven stock moves so far this week, with companies reporting better-than-expected results. Meanwhile, technology shares seem to build on their rebound, however, investors are cautious about the near-term outlook for tech stocks amid rising interest rates and elevated market volatility...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now