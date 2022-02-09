Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE benefits from strong corporate earnings Local bourse tracks firmer global peers as US companies report better-than-expected results B L Premium

The JSE closed firmer on Wednesday, tracking firmer global peers as investors digested another batch of corporate earnings and awaited key inflation data this week.

US corporate earnings have driven stock moves so far this week, with companies reporting better-than-expected results. Meanwhile, technology shares seem to build on their rebound, however, investors are cautious about the near-term outlook for tech stocks amid rising interest rates and elevated market volatility...