MARKET WRAP: Metals and retailers boost JSE
Markets are likely to struggle for direction until the Fed clarifies its intentions beyond an expected rate increase in March, analysts say
08 February 2022 - 19:07
Metals and retailers led the JSE higher on Monday, while its global peers were mixed as markets struggle for direction amid conflicting signs about the US Federal Reserve’s medium-term intentions.
Fed chair Jerome Powell has repeatedly stated that the bank will give advance notice of policy changes, but an increase in concern about inflation from Fed members recently has led to divergence in investors’ expectations. The Fed is widely expected to hike rates in March, but beyond that things get unclear...
