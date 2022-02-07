Market data — February 7 2022

Market data including bonds and forward rates
If the former chief justice could do a good job with his head raging, any new incumbent will be just fine
Zinathi Gquma talks to energy analyst Chris Yelland and Tracey Davies, executive director of Just Share, about the IRP
ANC KwaZulu-Natal chair says leaders should avoid divisive tendencies and focus on 2024 elections
Business Day TV speaks to Trellidor CEO Terry Dennison
Mining and manufacturing numbers for December are due on Wednesday
The CEOs of Rio’s peers and competitors are probably already scrambling to see just how out of order their own houses are
French president holds talks with Vladimir Putin as Germany’s chancellor meets Joe Biden in Washington
Harmer gets talismanic headgear posted to New Zealand after surprise return to national duty
It's a reply to the GR Hilux, Ford Ranger Raptor and other sporty bakkies
Bonds
Fairbairn
Forward Rates
Liberty
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.