Stronger dollar takes the shine off gold

Bengaluru — Gold prices hovered on Thursday below a one-week high scaled in the previous session, with the US dollar regaining ground ahead of major central bank meetings as economies around the world face pressure to tackle broadening inflationary risks.

Spot gold was flat at $1,806.20/oz, as of 3.17am GMT, after rising to $1,810.86 in the previous session, its highest since January 27. US gold futures fell 0.2% to $1,806.80.

Markets expect the Bank of England to raise interest rates again and signal further unwinding of its pandemic stimulus, while the European Central Bank is set to keep policy unchanged but acknowledge surging inflation.

“Rate expectations are the primary driver of gold right now,” said IG Markets analyst Kyle Rodda. “There’s been some reprieve for gold in recent days from some comments from a handful of Fed speakers, who have hosed down some fears of aggressive tightening.”

Gold is considered a hedge against inflation, but it could see demand take a hit from higher rates as a non-interest-paying asset.

While the US Federal Reserve is expected to hike interest rates in March, policymakers spoke cautiously this week about what might follow, given an uncertain outlook for inflation, as the pandemic hits business activity. The dollar index firmed against its rivals, curbing demand for the greenback-priced bullion among buyers holding other currencies.

“There is presently a very high correlation between the US dollar movement and gold price direction, with little else influencing prices over the last few trading sessions,” said Michael Langford, director at corporate advisory AirGuide, who expects gold to keep treading water around $1,800/oz.

In other metals, spot silver eased 0.2% to $22.59/oz, while platinum rose 0.2% to $1,034.61 and palladium added 0.8% to $2,388.10.

