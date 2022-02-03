MARKET WRAP: Tech sell-off dampens JSE

The JSE struggled for direction on Thursday, before closing weaker after disappointing quarterly earnings in the US from Meta Platforms, Facebook’s parent company, led to a sell-off in local tech companies.

Investors were also contending with central banks’ conflicting views on the need for higher interest rates, which saw the Bank of England increase its benchmark rate by 25 basis points to 0.5%, while the European Central Bank kept its interest rates unchanged despite data a day earlier showing that euro-area inflation rising to 5.1% in January — the highest on record.

“Stock markets are coming under pressure, with the moves being exacerbated by the realisation that rate hikes may come earlier and faster than thought,” said Oanda senior market analyst Craig Erlam.

“Equity markets were already under a little pressure on the day, as earnings from Meta and Spotify brought investors back down to earth with a bang. Results from Microsoft, Apple and Alphabet had been far more encouraging and it seemed that the worst could be over for big tech. Today’s tech sell-off suggests we’re not out of the woods yet,” Erlam added

The JSE all share closed 0.22% weaker at 75,021 points, dragged down by Naspers which fell 1.3% to R2,447.78 — the biggest drop in a week — and Posus which lost 1.59% to R1,239.99. The top 40 was also lower, easing 0.28%, as were precious metals which fell 1.39%.

Banks added 1.36%, with Standard Bank gaining 2.44%, the most in a month, to R155.52. Financials rose 1.17%.

Speaking after a governing council meeting on Thursday ECB president Christine Lagarde repeated a commitment to withdraw pandemic stimulus only gradually. She said that while inflation is likely to remain elevated for longer than previously expected, it is expected to decline over the course of the year.

Money markets are becoming increasingly sceptical, though, and have priced in a 10 basis-point increase by September and almost 30 basis points of tightening by the end of the year.

At 6.28pm the Dow Jones industrial average was down 0.68% at 35,388.23 points, while the broader S&P 500 was 1.24% lower. The tech heavy Nasdaq fell 2.09%.

In Europe, London’s FTSE 100 closed down 0.53% and Germany’s DAX shed 1.41%. France’s CAC 40 was 1.45% weaker

At 6.10pm, the rand had strengthened 0.43% to R15.2747/$ and 0.21% to R20.7938/£, while it had weakened 0.52% to R17.4353/€. The euro was 1.01% firmer at $1.1417.

tsobol@businesslive.co.za