Markets JSE muted as investors focus on earnings reports and monetary policies B L Premium

The JSE was little changed on Thursday morning, while global markets were mixed as investors digested a mixed bag of earnings reports amid concerns over tighter monetary policy.

The all share looked set to pause its three-day winning streak as earnings reports contended with concerns about the pace at which the US Federal Reserve, the Bank of England (BoE) and the European Central Bank (ECB) will raise interest rates to curb soaring inflation...