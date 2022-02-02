Markets

Market data — February 2 2022

Market data including bonds and forward rates

02 February 2022 - 22:18
Picture: 123RF/DANIIL PESHKOV
Picture: 123RF/DANIIL PESHKOV

Bonds

Fairbairn

Forward Rates

Liberty

Sanlam Stratus Funds

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Market data — January 31 2022
Markets
2.
JSE could extend its winning streak in line with ...
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: Rand and JSE extend Monday’s gains
Markets
4.
JSE lifts as investors focus on earnings season
Markets
5.
Oil heads for seven-year highs
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.