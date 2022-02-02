JSE lifts as investors focus on earnings season
The local bourse is on track for its third consecutive session of gains
02 February 2022 - 10:37
The JSE was firmer on Wednesday morning as investors focused on earnings from companies that benefited from a strong economy, speculating that the US Fed would not derail growth as it fights inflation.
The local bourse was on track for its third consecutive session of gains as investors refocused on earnings season, with sentiment lifting as some results came in positive. ..
