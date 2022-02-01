JSE may continue to benefit from improved sentiment on Tuesday

The JSE may start off February on a positive note on Tuesday, having eked out gains in January in what was a turbulent month.

Global markets are facing the prospect of monetary policy becoming rapidly less accommodative in 2022, with high energy costs and supply-chain disruptions persisting.

The local bourse added 0.81% in the month, with banks faring particularly well and adding 3.77%. US markets had their worst month since early 2022, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq under pressure, and falling almost 9% in the month.

US markets rallied at month end overnight, when the Nasdaq gained more than 3%, while morning trade in Asia is being subdued by the Chinese new year holiday.

In early trade, Japan’s Nikkei was marginally up, while Australia’s All Ordinaries index had gained 0.74%.

Local news is also positive on Tuesday with Covid-19 restrictions being eased further, including those without symptoms no longer having to isolate, even if they test positive.

In morning trade gold was flat at $1,796.62/oz, while platinum was little changed at $1,020.50. Brent crude was 0.25% higher at $82.50 a barrel. Brent crude has still gained about 15% in the year to date.

The rand was 0.2% weaker at R15.40/$, having firmed more than 3% against the dollar so far in 2022.

The Absa purchasing managers’ index for January is due later, having lost some momentum in December, but remaining in expansionary territory.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za