SA business incubator breaks new ground, rebrands to expand services to SMEs

It aims to do so by building a large ecosystem of high-potential entrepreneurs around the country, as well as by offering a growing mix of services, resources and customised programmes focusing on industries such as tech, agri-processing, mining and manufacturing across different regions.

“The entrepreneurial talent we see every day inspired us to refresh our perspective on entrepreneurial and SME development," says Tafadzwa Madavo, CEO of Riversands I-Hub.

"With a growing number of businesses within our ecosystem embracing change and new perspectives, we also began to explore new opportunities. Our new brand and positioning is an expression of this fresh perspective,” he says.

Collaboration is critical for any growth-focused endeavour. Riversands I-Hub collaborates with local and international corporations to create an enabling ecosystem for SMEs and to promote entrepreneurial talent.

“We have chosen to look at the recent trend towards digital and virtual platforms as an opportunity. Though the diversity of our ecosystem presents some challenges, the growing number of businesses and the base of operations being extended beyond our campus outweigh these challenges.

"We are seeing early indications that digital and virtual platforms within the entrepreneurial and SME development landscape will become an absolute necessity in the near future,” says Madavo.

As Riversands I-Hub continues to evolve, it is welcoming entrepreneurs, SMEs, corporates and investors to join its physical and virtual community.

The fluidity of Riversands I-Hub’s offering, together with the new brand identity, reflects its market-leading vision: to be an entrepreneurial ecosystem of excellence that provides the resources and support that can help launch SA businesses to the world.

This article was paid for by Riversands I-Hub