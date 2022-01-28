Markets

JSE to contend with mixed Asian markets on Friday after turbulent week

The local bourse needs to gain 1.8% to reach last week’s close, with markets still volatile as rising energy costs fuel inflation jitters

28 January 2022 - 07:13 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: 123RF/NUPEAN PRUPRONG
The JSE looks set to open to mixed Asian markets on Friday morning, underscoring the turbulent nature of the week, which included the local bourse’s worst day since March 2020.  

Investor focus this week was on the US Federal Reserve and corporate earnings, with the Fed striking what was seen by many as a hawkish tone, leading markets to partially price in five interest rate increases for the world’s largest economy in 2022.

Oil also pushed above $90 a barrel for the first time since 2014 on Thursday, while US markets were volatile overnight, with GDP data for the fourth quarter beating expectations, with the 5.7% annual growth in 2021 the fastest since 1984.

Apple, the world’s most valuable listed company, also reported a record quarterly performance.

In morning trade on Friday Japan’s Nikkei was up 2.02%, while the Hang Seng had given back 0.84% and the Shanghai Composite was flat.

Tencent, which can give direction to the JSE via the Naspers stable, had fallen 1.04%.

Gold was flat at $1,798.52/oz while platinum had risen 0.24% to $1,027/oz. Brent crude was down 0.4% at $89.44 a barrel.

The rand was 0.14% firmer at R15.43/$, having weakened 0.93% on Thursday, in spite of the Reserve Bank hiking interest rates by 25 basis points, which was expected.

The local corporate and economic calendars are bare on Friday, when the JSE will need to gain 1.8% to close where it did last Friday.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Asian markets strike cautious tone ahead of Fed meeting

Investors are preparing for the outcome of the Federal Reserve’s meeting and any hints about faster tightening of monetary policy
Markets
1 day ago

JPMorgan backs ‘just transition’ to green energy in SA

US banking giant says the global decarbonisation drive is a big opportunity for emerging markets but acknowledges that the transition will take time
Companies
1 day ago

Rand slides nearly 1% as US Fed signals policy tightening

The Fed’s hawkish tone ripped through Asian markets, with a knock-on effect on the JSE
Markets
23 hours ago
