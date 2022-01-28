JSE muted as investors digest Fed’s hawkish stance
JSE all share and top 40 are little changed in morning trade on Friday
28 January 2022 - 10:49
The JSE was little changed on Friday morning, with global peers mixed as markets look set to recover some of the losses triggered by the Federal Reserve’s pivot towards tighter monetary policy.
Investors are betting on higher borrowing costs, with markets now expecting almost five interest-rate increases from the Fed this year. ..
