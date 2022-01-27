Markets

Rand slides nearly 1% as US Fed signals policy tightening

27 January 2022 - 08:01 Andries Mahlangu
Picture: 123RF/UFUK ZIVANA
Picture: 123RF/UFUK ZIVANA

The rand slid nearly 1% against the dollar on Thursday morning, extending losses a day after the US Federal Reserve provided the  clearest indication that it is ready to hike interest rates, but stopped short of indicating how aggressive any hikes would be.

The rand was at R15.40/$ in early trade, pulling back from R15.15 reached on Wednesday before the conclusion of the Fed’s policy meeting.

The JSE was poised for a bumpy session, after its counterparts in Asia fell between 2% and 3%, as the Fed’s hawkish tone ripped through markets. Wall Street reversed steeper gains to end little changed on Wednesday night.

Fed chair Jerome Powell said the incoming data will guide the policy path, but emphasised the underlying strength of the US economy and jobs market, despite the tail risks of the Omicron Covid-19 variant.

“The labour market has made remarkable progress, and by many measures is very strong. Jobs have been solid in recent months, averaging 365,000 per month over the past three months. Over the past year, payroll employment has risen by 6.4-million jobs, the unemployment rate has declined sharply,” Powell told the media conference.

“Labour demand remains historically strong. With constraints on labour supply, employers are having difficulty in filling job openings and wages are rising at the fastest pace in many years.”

Commodity prices were mostly weaker, with Brent crude giving up 0.49% to trade at $89.29 a barrel, though it was still up about 14% year to date.

The main event on the SA calendar on Thursday is the policy meeting by the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee, which is widely expected to raise hike rates by 25 basis points.

mahlangua@businesslive.co.za

JSE could halt two-day slide after Wall Street U-turn

Dramatic comeback highlights the skittish sentiment
Markets
2 days ago

IMF cuts SA growth forecast for 2022

Revision is the latest to point to the cost of   violence and looting in July 2021
Economy
1 day ago

Gold muted before Fed meeting as inflation jitters boost allure

US will tighten monetary policy at a much faster pace than thought a month ago
Markets
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE powers ahead with Fed hike in ...
Markets
2.
JSE could halt two-day slide after Wall Street ...
Markets
3.
Brent hits $90 for the first time since 2014
Markets
4.
Rand hits 10-week high ahead of Bank’s rate move
Markets
5.
JSE and rand suffer in global flight to safety
Markets

Related Articles

MARKET WRAP: Mining rebound leads firmer JSE

Markets

Gold little changed as Fed caution counters Ukraine tensions

Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE powers ahead with Fed hike in March priced in

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.