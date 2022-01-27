MARKET WRAP: Hawkish Fed dampens JSE mood
Locally, the Reserve Bank’s decision to increase its benchmark repo rate by 25 basis comes as no surprise
27 January 2022 - 19:27
The JSE joined the global move lower on Thursday after US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s hawkish comments overnight about inflation and interest rates.
Powell said the Fed was ready to raise interest rates in March and didn’t rule out hikes at every meeting to tackle the highest inflation rate in a generation. The central bank will also start to shrink its balance sheet as it increases rates...
