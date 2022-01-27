JSE slips as investors assess US Fed’s chair hawkish tone
US consumer inflation readings are at their highest since the 1980s
27 January 2022 - 10:41
The JSE was weaker on Thursday morning, along with its global peers after US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell signalled an interest-rate lift-off.
Powell said the Fed was ready to raise interest rates in March and didn’t rule out moving at every meeting to tackle the highest inflation in a generation. Powell said on Wednesday that the US economy was strong and inflation must come down. ..
