Market data — January 26 2022

Market data including bonds and forward rates
What would you pay for fixed-income assets now if you knew that the biggest holders will become forced sellers later?
The practice disadvantages pupils from poor backgrounds, John Steenhuisen says in court papers
Mabe says the exchange between Lindiwe Sisulu and President Cyril Ramaphosa should not be interpreted as a spat between the two senior ANC members
Investment manager says prospects for crackdowns that hit stocks in 2021 are unlikely
For many it is becoming impossible to keep up with the rising cost of living
Federal Reserve sees asset-reduction to follow shortly after
The players and technical staff received the money from the sports minister
Luxury carmaker commits to investing £2.5bn to be carbon neutral and produce exclusively electric models by 2030
Bonds
Fairbairn
Forward Rates
Liberty
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.