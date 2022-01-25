MARKET WRAP: Mining rebound leads firmer JSE
The overall market performance was mixed as investors keep a wary eye on the Fed and the situation in Ukraine
25 January 2022 - 19:00
The JSE staged a minor rebound led by mining companies on Tuesday, snapping a two-day loss after geopolitical tension in Eastern Europe and prospects of higher rates in the US had sparked a major global sell-off.
But the overall performance was mixed. The precious metals and mining index — which plunged 5.27% in the previous session, the most since March 2020 — gained 3.03%, while the industrials and retail indices extended Monday’s losses. ..
