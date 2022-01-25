Market data — January 25 2022

Market data including bonds and forward rates
Big bounce is to be expected due to extension of Black Friday weekend into the whole month
Business Day TV speaks to Corruption Watch executive director Karam Singh
Mabe says the exchange between Lindiwe Sisulu and President Cyril Ramaphosa should not be interpreted as a spat between the two senior ANC members
New advertising system, called Topics, will replace cookies by the end of 2023 as a means of tracking users on Google’s Chrome browser
Revision is the latest to point to the cost of violence and looting in July 2021
What stands out is the technology sector’s dominance, and simmering potential of the energy sector
Russia’s leader to meet executives including heads of Enel and UniCredit via video link as US and Europe threaten sanctions
Sadio Mane scores but suffers head injury and could be a doubt for Sunday's match
UK study reveals that quality and style rank highest on the list in influencing a purchasing decision, while advice from family and friends isn’t regarded as important
Bonds
Fairbairn
Forward Rates
Liberty
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.