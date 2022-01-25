Markets JSE takes a breather but Wall Street traders keep volatility bubbling JSE manages a 0.2% uptick but selling frenzy resumes after US traders return to work B L Premium

A semblance of calm returned to local markets as the JSE mirrored a recovery in European stocks after a rout the previous day, which pushed indices to their biggest drop since the outbreak of Covid-19 almost two years ago.

But as the US markets opened on Tuesday, traders were reminded of the volatility that is likely to be a feature in the near term. Sentiment has swung in recent weeks as investors assessed factors ranging from how aggressively the US central bank will tighten monetary policy to the prospect of a conflict between Russia and the West in Ukraine...