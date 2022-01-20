Markets

Oil pauses, but outlook for prices remains bullish

Strong demand and short-term supply disruptions keep prices hovering around the highest level since 2014

20 January 2022 - 13:23 Rowena Edwards and Ahmad Ghaddar
Picture: 123RF/INPDM
Picture: 123RF/INPDM

London — Oil traded lower on Thursday as investors took profits after a recent price rally, but strong demand and short-term supply disruptions continue to support prices close to their highest since 2014.

Brent crude futures were down 39c, or 0.4%, at $88.05 a barrel by 10.06am GMT after dropping more than $1 in earlier trade. The global benchmark rose to $89.17 on Wednesday, its highest since October 2014.

February deliveries of West Texas Intermediate were down 29c, or 0.3%, at $86.67 dropping almost $1 earlier. The contract, which expires on Thursday, climbed to $87.91 on Wednesday.

The more active March WTI contract was down 15c, or 0.1%, at $85.65 a barrel.

“The voices of those forecasting $100 per barrel oil are getting louder by the day,” said Tamas Varga at oil brokerage PVM.

Supply concerns have mounted this week after a fire on Tuesday temporarily halted flows through an oil pipeline running from Kirkuk in Iraq to the Turkish port of Ceyhan.

An attack by Yemen’s Houthis on the United Arab Emirates, Opec’s third-largest producer, heightened geopolitical risks.

The market is also supported by supply shortfalls from the Opec+ producer group comprising Opec and allies led by Russia. The International Energy Agency (IEA) on Wednesday said the group produced about 800,000 barrels a day less than its production targets in December.

The IEA said that while the oil market could be in a significant surplus in the first quarter of this year, inventories are likely to be well below pre-pandemic levels. The agency also upgraded its 2022 demand forecast.

A rise in US oil inventories last week weighed on prices. Crude stocks rose by 1.4-million barrels last week, while petroleum inventories rose by 3.5-million barrels and distillate stocks fell by 1.2-million barrels, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures on Wednesday.

Reuters

JSE firmer as investors look for good news from US corporate earnings

Local bourse is stronger on Thursday morning, while its global peers are mixed as traders mull the implications of tighter US monetary policy
Markets
3 hours ago

Cautious European markets assess US rates outlook

Uncertainty about the pace of monetary policy tightening in the US casts doubt on economic growth and earnings
Markets
1 hour ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
These trends will shape the economy and markets ...
Markets
2.
Soaring JSE may get Naspers bump as China cuts ...
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE rebounds on the back of strong ...
Markets
4.
The Cristal Challenge: SA’s favourite stocks for ...
Markets
5.
US-China rivalry, the tech crunch and more: five ...
Markets

Related Articles

Oil hits highest level in more than seven years

Markets

Oil climbs to seven-year high

Markets

Supply concerns push oil prices to near eight-year highs

Markets

Buoyant oil prices boost bonds but stymie shares

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.