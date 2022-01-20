Market data — January 2022

Market data including bonds and forward rates
The transport people have been tardy about legislating open markets, and the electricity folk even more so
Ramaphosa vs Sisulu conflict deepens as tourism minister stands by her opinion article and says presidency has misrepresented the outcome of her meeting with the president
NWC proposes the party’s 55th national conference runs on December 16-20 and wants the number of voting delegates reduced
Asset manager still expects a good performance from banks, industrials, select commodity stocks and small caps
Wine and fruit operators have been the hardest hit by the latest operational crisis at the harbour
Host Evan Pickworth is joined by Johan Botes and Tracy van der Colff from Baker McKenzie
Mia Mottley called the snap election in December, saying it would help promote unity
After a shock defeat to Equatorial Guinea in the last game, Algeria are sent packing by rampant Ivorians
Motorists will be able to use service from their homes
Bonds
Fairbairn
Forward Rates
Liberty
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.