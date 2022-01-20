JSE firmer as investors look for good news from US corporate earnings
Local bourse is stronger on Thursday morning, while its global peers are mixed as traders mull the implications of tighter US monetary policy
20 January 2022 - 10:31
The JSE was firmer on Thursday morning, while its global peers were mixed as investors watched earnings and the implications of tighter US monetary policy.
A slew of strong US corporate earnings helped lift the JSE all share to a new record high above 76,000 points in the previous session...
