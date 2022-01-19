Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE rebounds on the back of strong US earnings Analysts caution that rising US Treasury yields are pointing clearly to higher interest rates that are likely to hit stocks B L Premium

The JSE tracked firmer US and European markets on Wednesday as a slew of strong US corporate earnings boosted sentiment. Miners, industrials and retailers were the main winners on the day.

“Stocks rose as investors got better-than-expected earnings while digesting [the] rising US 10-year Treasury yield,” said Oanda senior market analyst Craig Erlam. “While equity markets are recovering some of Tuesday’s losses, anxiety and uncertainty continue to dominate.”..