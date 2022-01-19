JSE firmer, but trade remains cautious
Global markets are mixed as investors mull choppy previous session, during which there was a sell-off in tech stocks
19 January 2022 - 11:02
UPDATED 19 January 2022 - 11:27
The JSE was firmer on Wednesday morning, while its global peers were mixed as investors mulled a choppy previous session, during which there was a sell-off in tech stocks.
US treasury yields surged as the prospect of Federal Reserve monetary tightening to fight high inflation sparked a sell-off in the previous session, with technology stocks — which are most sensitive to high-interest rates — were the most badly affected...
