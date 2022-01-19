Markets JSE firmer, but trade remains cautious Global markets are mixed as investors mull choppy previous session, during which there was a sell-off in tech stocks B L Premium

The JSE was firmer on Wednesday morning, while its global peers were mixed as investors mulled a choppy previous session, during which there was a sell-off in tech stocks.

US treasury yields surged as the prospect of Federal Reserve monetary tightening to fight high inflation sparked a sell-off in the previous session, with technology stocks — which are most sensitive to high-interest rates — were the most badly affected...