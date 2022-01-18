Markets MARKET WRAP: Tech stocks and miners pull the JSE lower Prospects of four Fed rate hikes in 2022 and persistently high inflation dampen sentiment B L Premium

The JSE tracked US and European markets lower on Tuesday as prospects of four Federal Reserve rate hikes this year and persistently high inflation put a damper on sentiment.

Global stocks saw a cautious day with US trading resuming after a public holiday as investors continued to fret over tighter monetary policy and inflation. ..