MARKET WRAP: Tech stocks and miners pull the JSE lower
Prospects of four Fed rate hikes in 2022 and persistently high inflation dampen sentiment
18 January 2022 - 18:48
The JSE tracked US and European markets lower on Tuesday as prospects of four Federal Reserve rate hikes this year and persistently high inflation put a damper on sentiment.
Global stocks saw a cautious day with US trading resuming after a public holiday as investors continued to fret over tighter monetary policy and inflation. ..
