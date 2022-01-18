Markets

JSE slips as corporate earnings in US take centre stage

Investors are continuing to worry about tighter monetary policy and inflation

18 January 2022 - 11:00 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE was weaker on Tuesday morning, while its global peers were mixed as investor focus shifted to US corporate earnings reports for the fourth quarter.

It has been a relatively quiet start to the week, with US trading resuming after a public holiday on Monday. Investors, however, continued to fret over tighter monetary policy and inflation. ..

