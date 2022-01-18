Markets JSE slips as corporate earnings in US take centre stage Investors are continuing to worry about tighter monetary policy and inflation B L Premium

The JSE was weaker on Tuesday morning, while its global peers were mixed as investor focus shifted to US corporate earnings reports for the fourth quarter.

It has been a relatively quiet start to the week, with US trading resuming after a public holiday on Monday. Investors, however, continued to fret over tighter monetary policy and inflation. ..